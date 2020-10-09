Biden: I'll Talk Court-Packing After Election

(Newser) – If you've been hoping Joe Biden will clarify his stance on packing the Supreme Court should he win the election, now might be a good time to give up hope. "They'll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over," Biden told reporters during a campaign stop Thursday, per CNN. "Now, look, I know it's a great question ... and I don't blame you for asking it. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that." He and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have also dodged the question in their respective debates. During his appearance on Fox News Thursday night, President Trump said Biden's non-answer "was so disrespectful to the process and to the people. But what that means, really, is that they’re going to do it, because obviously, that means 100% that’s what they’re going to do." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)