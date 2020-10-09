Trump Planning Rally Saturday

(Newser) – President Trump's plan? Hold a rally Saturday. That's what he told Sean Hannity soon after his physician gave an update on the POTUS's condition Thursday. Dr. Sean Conley said Trump "remained stable" after completing his course of therapy for COVID-19, and has shown no signs "to suggest progression of illness," per the BBC and CNN. He said Trump should be able to return to public engagements by this weekend. Trump then went on the Fox News host's show to say, among other things, that he plans to take a coronavirus test Friday and, "if we have time to put it together," host the aforementioned rally "probably in Florida" and then possibly one in Pennsylvania Sunday. Neither Conley nor Trump will say when the president last tested negative for the virus prior to his positive test on Oct. 1, nor will they say if he's been tested since that diagnosis.

Business Insider notes Trump stifled a cough while talking to Hannity and then his sound cut out for "several seconds"; the moment was passed over without comment from the Fox host. And CNN notes that "there have still not been any independent sightings of Trump" since he returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center; his appearance on Hannity came via phone. He had earlier Thursday claimed he was completely "cured" and that he did not believe he was contagious; he also said, per the Independent, "I’m back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young, and so I am lucky in that way." All of this comes as the Oct. 15 debate appears to not be happening, unless Trump agrees to hold it virtually. (Also Thursday, everyone who attended the Rose Garden event now suspected of being behind the White House outbreak was urged to get tested.)

