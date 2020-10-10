(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is speaking out on the September Rose Garden event that's possibly tied to the White House coronavirus outbreak, and President Trump likely won't like the descriptor that the infectious diseases expert has for it. In an interview Friday with CBS News, Fauci was asked once again about the efficacy of wearing masks to slow down the spread of the virus, and he didn't mince words. "We had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks," he said. "So the data speak for themselves." Meanwhile, Trump has his first public event since his COVID-19 diagnosis planned for Saturday at the White House, in which he'll be speaking from a balcony to supporters gathered on the South Lawn. The Washington Post notes that "hundreds" are expected to attend, while a source tells CNN that 2,000 guests have received an invite. More from around the internet:

Attendees at the White House event, labeled a "peaceful protest for law & order," must submit to a virus screening beforehand, including a temperature check, and have to bring a mask, which they'll be instructed to wear, a person said to be familiar with the event planning tells the Post. The paper adds that some White House officials didn't want the event to take place, while chief of staff Mark Meadows and presidential adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner encouraged it.