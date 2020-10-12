Sources Say Cuomo Could Be Considered for Biden's AG

(Newser) – If Joe Biden is elected president, will New York need to find a new governor? Democrats are reportedly pretty convinced the state's current leader, Andrew Cuomo, will be considered as attorney general. So convinced, in fact, that aides at the National Governors Association (an organization Cuomo chairs) are starting to consider contingency plans for replacing him, two sources tell Axios. The site notes the AG position "would be among the most politically sensitive—and high-profile—jobs in a Biden administration," given the current civil unrest and the likely pressure to investigate the Trump administration.

Some Democratic donors tell the site Cuomo, a longtime friend of Biden's, is being pushed for the position, and that Biden will indeed consider him. But Cuomo's people are so far disputing the report. "100% he's made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him," the governor's senior adviser said. Fox News reports Cuomo himself said earlier this year that he would not accept a cabinet position if offered one. Axios points out that Biden will be under pressure to select a diverse cabinet; Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams are among others likely rumored to be on a list of possible candidates. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)

