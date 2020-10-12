Robin Williams' Son Ties the Knot on the Perfect Day

(Newser) – Robin Williams' eldest son says he and his new bride chose the best possible date for their wedding. "I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today!" Zak Williams, 37, tweeted Saturday. "It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay." June, 34, added on Instagram, "Hands down the best mental health decision of my life was to choose Zak." The entrepreneur and social scientist says the couple threw things together with two weeks' notice after deciding to make their "dream wedding date" of 10-10-2020 come true, and that the small number of guests who attended the outdoor event got tested first.

Williams has been involved with mental health awareness since his father died by suicide in 2014. "I experienced a serious low point in my life," he said back in March. "I felt completely emotionally dis-regulated and was experiencing PTSD. I was self-medicating to the point where I wanted to not feel anything. I found that the most healing experience for me was committing to service around causes." He and June had a son together in May of last year, McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams, named for Robin Williams, whose middle name was McLaurin. "I'm looking forward to building this life I've always wanted to have and growing together," Williams tells People. (Read more Robin Williams stories.)

