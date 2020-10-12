Trump Campaign Says New Ads 'Test Off the Charts'

(Newser) – The 2020 election isn't just a battle between senior citizens, it's a battle for senior citizens—and the Trump campaign is trying to get back on top after what analysts say is a "stunning drop in support." Campaign officials say an "eight-figure" advertising campaign being launched this week will focus largely on seniors. Trump adviser Jason Miller tells Axios that ads including "Who's Better" and "Carefully," which praises Trump's handling of the pandemic, "test off the charts" with that demographic. (Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, says the latter ad has taken his words out of context.) The ad blitz comes as Trump returns to the campaign trail following his coronavirus infection, the Hill reports. An appearance in Sanford, Fla., Monday night will be the first of four airport rallies in four days.

Trump led among voters 65 and older by 9 points in 2016, but recent polls have shown his support among the group fading amid concerns over his handling of the coronavirus. The AP notes that, according to the Pew Research Center, almost 1 in 4 eligible voters this year will be over 65, the highest level on record. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien acknowledges that the president might do worse "in certain parts of the country or among certain voting populations" than he did in 2016. "But I'm more than certain that those are going to be offset by gains in certain voting populations, Black, Hispanic and others, based on the president's appeal, policies, and the outreach he's been conducting for the last four years," Stepien says, per Axios. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

