Pence: I Didn't Know the Fly Was There

(Newser) – Mike Pence was upstaged by an insect during last week's vice presidential debate—but he can see the funny side. The vice president laughed during a Fox News interview Monday when he was asked what his children had said about the fly that landed on his head for two minutes and three seconds. "Well, they're the ones that told me," he said. "I didn't know he was there." He added: "They all told me, ‘Dad, you did OK.' But they did tell me about the fly. And it was a good laugh for all of us." Politico reports that according to its poll of debate watchers and non-watchers, more people heard about the fly than any other moment in Pence's debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. (Jim Carrey played the fly on SNL.)