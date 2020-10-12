Doctor Says Trump Has Tested Negative

(Newser) – As President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday—10 days after he confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus—his doctor said the president had tested negative on "consecutive days." Dr. Sean Conley said the tests helped doctors conclude that the president is no longer infectious. He did not disclose the test dates. "It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status," Dr. Sean Conley said in an update tweeted by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The Washington Post reports that Trump was not wearing a mask when he boarded Air Force One on Monday afternoon to go to an airport rally in Sanford, Fla.

Some experts are skeptical that Trump could be contagion-free so soon, and they have warned that while the president has declared himself "immune," there have been cases of people being reinfected weeks or months after recovery, the AP reports. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Monday that resuming rallies is "asking for trouble," the Hill reports. "We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. And with cases rising again in the Sun Belt, "now is even more so a worse time to do that," Fauci said. The president plans to hold at least three more rallies this week. (Read more President Trump stories.)

