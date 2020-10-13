Romney: World Watching US Politics With 'Horror'

(Newser) – Sen. Mitt Romney has seen the state of politics today—and he is disgusted. In a tweet Tuesday, the Republican said that he had been staying silent with the election approaching, but he is troubled by how politics has "moved away from the spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation," Fox reports. "The world is watching with abject horror" and "many Americans are frightened for our country," he wrote. Romney singled President Trump out for criticism, saying: "The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate 'a monster;' he repeatedly labels the speaker of the House 'crazy;' he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered."

But Democrats "launch blistering attacks of their own," Romney said. Nancy Pelosi "tears up the President's State of the Union speech on national television," Keith Olbermann "calls the president a 'terrorist,'' and "media on the left and right amplify all of it." Joe Biden, however, "refuses to stoop as low as the others," he wrote. It's time, Romney said, for politicians and "leaders of all stripes," including parents and bosses, to "lower the heat." "The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place,” he wrote. "No sane person could want that." Romney spokeswoman Liz Johnson declined to say whether anything specific had prompted the post, the Deseret News reports. (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)

