Here are Apple's New iPhones, Designed for 5G

(Newser) – Apple unveiled four new iPhones on Tuesday that are equipped with technology for use with faster 5G wireless networks. The staggered release schedule compresses Apple's window for building up excitement heading into the holiday season, the AP reports. With unemployment and economic anxiety high during the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are generally expected to have less money to spend this year. But Apple has one of the most loyal and affluent customer bases in the world, and many analysts are betting the next wave of phones will sell well. The company has boasted about 5G capabilities and brought in Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to champion the carrier's network. For now, as telecom operators roll out 5G networks, significant boosts in speed remain uncommon in much of the world, including the US. There are no popular consumer applications that require 5G.

The new products are the iPhone 12, which Apple says is more durable, with a 6.1-inch display, the same as the iPhone 11 but lighter and thinner, for $799, and the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display for $699. They'll come in black, white, red, green, and blue. A higher-end iPhone 12 Pro with more powerful cameras comes in silver, graphite, gold, and blue, and will cost $999; the 12 Pro Max, with a 6.7-inch display, costs $1,099. In a move that may annoy some consumers, Apple will no longer include charging adapters with new phones. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available starting Oct. 23; the Mini and the Pro Max will follow on Nov. 13. The pandemic temporarily paralyzed Apple's overseas factories and key suppliers, leading to a delay of the latest iPhones from their usual late September rollout. The company also closed some of its US stores for months because of the pandemic, depriving Apple of a prime showcase for its products.