Paralympian Who Won Silver Credits ChatGPT

A Ukrainian Paralympian says one of the key members of his support team wasn't human. Maksym Murashkovskyi—who competes in the sport of biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting—credits ChatGPT with helping him secure silver in the men's individual vision-impaired race on Sunday at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics, reports the BBC .

The 25-year-old said in post-race comments that he'd spent the past six months effectively "training with ChatGPT," using the AI tool to shape roughly half his training plan, refine tactics, and keep up his motivation, reports the New York Times. "I used it as a psychologist, coach, and, sometimes, as a doctor," he said, noting he thinks it could replace those humans in "five to 10 years." Ukraine currently holds 10 medals, putting it behind China, the US, and Germany.