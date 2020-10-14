Hollywood Heartthrob Flees LA

(Newser)
"And... we've landed." So wrote James Van Der Beek after he and his family relocated from Beverly Hills to Texas, CNN reports. The Dawson's Creek star also explained on Tuesday why he and his wife, Kimberly, and their five kids were finding a new home in the Lone Star State. "In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died," he wrote on Instagram. "And a shut-down." Among other Van Der Beek posts:
- "Now, in the midst of a move to a new state 1500 miles from any place I've ever lived... I'm starting to feel like freedom is daring to love with all of your heart... and having the courage to put what you love first," he writes, per People. "I'm working on it..."
- "At the park in Beverly Hills near the house we just moved away from... you were not allowed to fly a KITE," the 43-year-old wrote with a video of a paraglider in New Mexico, per Fox News. "Also not allowed at any park in #BeveryHills: Riding a bicycle, climbing a tree, throwing a ball against a cinder-block wall, learning anything from an instructor, using weights, cones or any type of pad, wearing cleats (even rubber ones), and you couldn't use the batting cage built next to the baseball field."
- "A two-minute walk from one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world... and our kids had the most fun in the courtyard that separates the bathroom from the bike rental shop," he posted with a sweet video of his kids playing. "Road trips are never about the destination."
- "Feeling crazy grateful for this property, but the reality of moving in is very real," wrote Kimberly with pics of their new home, per Us Weekly. "My back is in intense pain from this move. I think I picked something up wrong."
