Hollywood Heartthrob Flees LA

(Newser) – "And... we've landed." So wrote James Van Der Beek after he and his family relocated from Beverly Hills to Texas, CNN reports. The Dawson's Creek star also explained on Tuesday why he and his wife, Kimberly, and their five kids were finding a new home in the Lone Star State. "In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died," he wrote on Instagram. "And a shut-down." Among other Van Der Beek posts:

story continues below