First Lady: Barron Trump Tested Positive for Virus

(Newser) – Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus but did not show any symptoms. The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month, the AP reports. The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," she said in a statement. "He has since tested negative."

"I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after," the first lady said. "I experienced body aches, a cough, and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time." She said she "chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food." The first lady added that she has now tested negative and hopes to resume her duties soon. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

