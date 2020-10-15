Biden Campaign, New York Post Feud

(Newser) – The New York Post on Wednesday alleged that Joe Biden was directly involved with son Hunter Biden's business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, and the presidential candidate was quick to hit back at the tabloid. The Post, citing emails it obtained (apparently from a computer repair store owner, per Fox), alleges Biden met with a Burisma rep in 2015. But "we have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting ... ever took place," Biden's campaign spokesperson says in a statement. "Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees ... have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official US policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath."

story continues below

Top Biden advisers, who worked with him while he was VP, also "sharply rejected" the Post story, per Politico. On the left, the article drew comparisons to 2016's email dump from Russian hackers, which didn't actually produce much dirt on Democrats but did give Donald Trump fuel for lobbing corruption accusations. (There is so far no indication Russia is involved with this email leak, but many are suspicious that it is.) On the right, however, Trump allies are arguing this is proof Biden abused his position to intervene with a foreign government on his son's behalf, then lied about doing so. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that social media companies have throttled the article, leading conservatives to complain it's being censored. Trump rallied in Iowa Wednesday night, and devoted the first 10 minutes of his speech to the article. (Read more Joe Biden stories.)

