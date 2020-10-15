(Newser) – President Trump doesn't appear to be closing the gap with Joe Biden in the final weeks of the election in the same way he did against Hillary Clinton in 2016. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll still has Biden up by double digits. Among registered voters, Biden leads by 11 points, 53-42, though that's down from 14 points in a post-debate poll earlier this month. The latest survey was conducted after Trump returned to the White House after his COVID treatment. More coverage:

Hope for Trump: The economy remains voters' No. 1 issue, and voters give Republicans a 13-point advantage here. Also, half of respondents say they're personally better off than they were four years ago. Still, the advantage doesn't seem to be translating into Trump votes, at least for now. "People are saying, 'Yep, I think Trump is better on the economy,' but he's still behind," GOP pollster Bill McInturff, who helped conduct the poll, tells the WSJ.