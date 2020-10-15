(Newser) – Last year, Sharon Stone joined the dating app Bumble, only to have her profiled blocked because everyone assumed it was fake. That apparently won't happen again, on Bumble or elsewhere. "I'm done dating," the 62-year-old actress said on the Drew Barrymore Show, per CNN. "I've had it." The reason appears to lie with the men she's met for dates. "I don't want any insincerity and baloney and game-playing," she said. The twice-married Stone, who has three sons, added that she doesn't "need another kid."

Instead, Stone said she's content to spend time alone or with family and friends, per People. "I have really good men friends, but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in [relationships] that men and women are seemingly in different spots." Barrymore should be able to relate: She has vowed never to marry again. On the show, both held up photos of their current "boyfriends," their dogs.


