Holocaust Survivor's Estate Sues Over Borat 2

(Newser) – Borat is back—and here come the lawsuits. The estate of a recently deceased Holocaust survivor is suing the creators of the Borat sequel to have her interview pulled from the flick before its release on Amazon Prime next Friday. Judith Dim Evans spoke with actor-comedian Sasha Baron Cohen about the Holocaust for what she thought was a serious documentary in January, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Before her death over the summer, she was "horrified" to learn that "the movie was actually a comedy intended to mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture," reads the lawsuit filed against by Evans' daughter, the executor of her estate.

story continues below

It seeks the removal of the interview plus damages of less than $75,000 for fraud, false light invasion of privacy, and appropriation of Evans' likeness for commercial gain. A lawyer for the estate declined to say if Evans had signed a waiver, per the Journal-Constitution. An entertainment attorney tells the outlet that participants usually sign such documents, which give producers—in this case, Oak Springs Productions—the right to use the footage as they see fit. This lawsuit claims Evans would not have participated "had [she] been informed about the true nature of the film," per Page Six. (Roy Moore sued Baron Cohen over his appearance on Who Is America? despite signing a waiver, arguing his consent was fraudulently obtained.)

