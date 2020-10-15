2 in Kamala Harris' Camp Test Positive

(Newser) – COVID has hit the Biden campaign, too. Two people in Kamala Harris' camp have tested positive, and the senator is suspending travel and in-person events until Monday. Harris herself is not positive, and the campaign says Joe Biden had no exposure, though the AP notes he and Harris spent time together in Arizona on Oct. 8. The two who tested positive are Harris' communications director, Liz Allen, and an unidentified "non-staff flight crew member," per the Hill. The campaign says Harris was not in close contact with either in the two days prior to their positive tests.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris' travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time," said Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)

