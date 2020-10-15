Controversy Widens Over NY Post Story on Bidens

(Newser) – The controversy over a New York Post story about Joe and Hunter Biden is apparently not going to fade quickly. The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote next week to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the site's decision to restrict tweets and retweets about the story, reports the Hill. Republicans including Ted Cruz call it censorship and evidence of a bias against the right. Critics of the story say it's filled with misinformation and timed to sway voters before the election. Coverage:

The story: Read it at the New York Post here. It's one of multiple stories by the outlet on the topic.

Key allegation: The story alleges that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then the vice president, to an executive with the Ukraine energy firm Burisma. (It's all part of this previous controversy.) The story includes an email purportedly sent by the exec: "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure." The wording itself makes it unclear whether any such meeting happened, notes the AP, and Biden's campaign says it never did. And whether the email is legit is a whole other question also under scrutiny.