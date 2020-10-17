Trump: 'The Democrat Party You Once Knew Doesn't Exist'

(Newser) – President Trump leaned into fear tactics Saturday as he accused the left of trying to "erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life" in a late reelection pitch to voters in Michigan, the AP reports. "The Democrat party you once knew doesn't exist," Trump told voters in Muskegon, Michigan, ahead of a rally in Wisconsin—two states that were instrumental to his 2016 victory but may now be slipping from his grasp. As he tried to keep more voters from turning against him, Trump sought to paint Democrats as "anti-American radicals" on a "crusade against American history." The pitch comes as Trump faces headwinds not only in national polling, which shows Joe Biden leading, but also in key battleground surveys.

story continues below

And it comes after the campaign largely retreated from TV advertising in the Midwest, shifting much of its money to Sun Belt states such as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania. Biden had no public events planned for Saturday, but in a memo to supporters, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon issued her own warning: "The reality is that this race is far closer than some of the punditry we're seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," she wrote. "If we learned anything from 2016, it's that we cannot underestimate Donald Trump or his ability to claw his way back into contention in the final days of a campaign, through whatever smears or underhanded tactics he has at his disposal."