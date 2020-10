(Newser) – David Perdue's mocking of Kamala Harris's name worked out well ... for his political rival. The Republican senator repeatedly mispronounced the VP nominee's name while at a Friday rally for President Trump, a move decried as racist, and it spawned a trending hashtag on Twitter: #MyNameIs, in which users tweeted about their names and slammed Perdue. Meanwhile, Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is running against Perdue, said that since the moment went viral he had raised more than $1.8 million by Sunday night. Ossoff called the incident "bigoted mockery," per Fox 5. Perdue insisted to reporters Saturday he meant "absolutely no disrespect" to Harris and did not intentionally mess with her name. (Read more David Perdue stories.)