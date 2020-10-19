(Newser) – Twitter: the place where everybody now knows Kirstie Alley's name. Forbes notes that the Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress hasn't been gaining a lot of attention careerwise lately, but the politically vocal 69-year-old managed to make waves over the weekend with a tweet supporting President Trump. "I'm voting for @realDonaldTrump because he's NOT a politician," Alley posted on Saturday. "I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it." Although Alley did get more than 265,000 likes on her post, as well as comments of support, USA Today notes the backlash against her was also strong.

"My vote for Biden canceled yours out," actress Patricia Arquette tweeted. "I have done my civic duty of the day." Director Judd Apatow also weighed in, posting an even snarkier response that referred to the actress Alley replaced on Cheers: "Shelly [sic] Long was way funnier than you." Forbes notes some of the tweets got even more "mean-spirited," poking fun of Alley's appearance and her belief in Scientology. As for Alley, she had a couple of follow-up tweets. "Don't think I've ever seen so much name-calling in my life," she posted less than an hour after her original tweet. "I guess I'm not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called ... really nasty names by what I'm going to suppose are really nasty people." In a tweet a few hours later, she added: "Stick to your guns." (Read more Kirstie Alley stories.)

