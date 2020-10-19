 
7 Years After His Death, Teen's Song Is Back at No. 1

Zach Sobiech's 'Clouds' is tops on iTunes thanks to new movie
Posted Oct 19, 2020 9:55 AM CDT

(Newser) – Seven years after he died of cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune, per the AP. The Star Tribune reports that "Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiech's life premiered on Disney+. The ranking is based on downloads of the song. The profits will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation.

The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager's death. He'd been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier. By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times; it's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart. The movie is an adaptation of the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.

