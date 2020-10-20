Robert Redford's Son Dead at 58

(Newser) – Robert Redford's son James died Friday at age 58 in his California home, the AP reports. He had struggled with liver issues since his teenage years, undergoing two liver transplants in 1993, reports the Salt Lake Tribune in a lengthy obituary. The liver disease returned two years ago, and while awaiting another transplant, the bile-duct cancer that would eventually kill him was discovered last November. "Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken,” his wife Kyle Redford tweeted. “He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 [years], I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done [without] them over the past 2 [years]."

The elder Redford's publicist says the 84-year-old is mourning his son. The younger Redford worked as a filmmaker and activist, co-founding the Redford Center with his dad, a nonprofit focused on environmental filmmaking. He also founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, a nonprofit to increase awareness of and raise money for organ and tissue donation. His most recent documentary premiered this month, and Redford was able to promote it from home. In addition to his wife, kids, both of his parents, and both of his stepparents, Redford is survived by his two sisters. His older brother, Scott, died in infancy. (Read more Robert Redford stories.)

