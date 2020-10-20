(Newser) – Since he announced his lung cancer diagnosis in February, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh hasn't talked about it too much on the air. On Monday, however, he gave listeners what the Washington Examiner calls an "emotional update," revealing that recent scans didn't offer good news. "It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over," he said, telling his audience that his cancer is now in stage 4, and that the scans showed "some progression" of the illness. "Prior to that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant," he said, per a transcript from his show. And while the recent progression is "not dramatic ... it is the wrong direction."

NBC News notes the 69-year-old's reticence on talking about his illness came from realizing he's not the only one going through "hardships [and] challenging times." "I want to stress here that I know countless numbers of you are experiencing the same thing," he said. "If it isn't lung cancer, it's some kind of cancer. If it isn't you, it's somebody really close to you. If it isn't an illness, it's something." The next steps, Limbaugh said, involve altering his treatment plan, including adjusting his chemo drugs, to keep the disease from progressing any further. "The idea now is to keep it where it is or maybe have it reduce again," he said. "We've shown that that is possible. If it happened once, it can happen again." (Read more Rush Limbaugh stories.)

