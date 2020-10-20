(Newser) – At a rally in Arizona Monday, President Trump pushed a negative narrative about Hunter Biden, comparing allegations about contents supposedly found on Biden's laptop to the 2016 controversy involving former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who was caught sexting with a teen girl, as well as with emails on his laptop that linked back to the hubbub around Hillary Clinton's private email server. Now Weiner, who spent more than a year in prison, is speaking out about his perceived impact on Election 2016 (wife Huma Abedin was Clinton's aide at the time), as well as on how he's doing lately. "When you lose the election ... people come up with a lot of reasons ... Trump was elected," Weiner, now the CEO of a Brooklyn company that makes countertops, tells NBC New York, acknowledging that "I do have people who come up and say" his antics helped lead to a Trump victory.

Weiner says he's since nixed the "bad habits" that derailed him, including social media. "We don't want to be judged by our worst moments ... [but] by whether we get up from those worst moments," he says. It also seems he may have reconciled with Abedin, after it was announced in early 2018 they planned on settling their divorce out of court. As recently as July 2019, a source told People that settlement still hadn't been finalized, and in Weiner's NBC interview, there's no "ex" in front of the word "wife" when he mentions her. "My wife and son are well," he says, noting that Abedin is staying busy by helping out Clinton with her podcast. "[Our son] Jordan is back at school. We are very blessed." As for a possible Weiner political revival? "I'm not gonna be on the ballot anytime in your kids' lifetime, my kid's lifetime," he says. "When I'm a great-grandfather, who knows, maybe I'll think about it again." (Read more Anthony Weiner stories.)

