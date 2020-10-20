 
X

Biden, Trump in Dead Heat in One Battleground State

North Carolina is essentially tied
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2020 12:39 PM CDT

(Newser) – North Carolina's 15 electors could go either way in the presidential race, a new poll shows, with people who think the economy is the main issue leaning toward President Trump, and people who consider it to be the coronavirus pandemic backing Joe Biden. A Washington Post-ABC News poll found Biden running at 49% in the state with likely voters and President Trump at 48%. The former vice president is at 48% among registered voters, while Trump is at 46%, the Washington Post reports. That's all within the margin of error, which is 4.5 points. The president carried the state in 2016 by 4 points. His approval ratings indicate the difficulty for Trump, though they're a bit higher in North Carolina than they are nationally. Registered voters give him a 47% positive approval rating, and a 51% negative rating.

story continues below

North Carolina's Senate race is similarly tight, the poll indicates. Democrat Cal Cunningham leads Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, 49% to 47% among likely voters. More than 90% of respondents said they support their party's candidate, while independents split about evenly between the two. A sexting scandal has embroiled Cunningham's campaign, but the poll suggests other factors will affect the outcome more, per the Washington Post. About one-fourth of voters acknowledged that Cunningham's affair matters to them, but the largest share—81%—rated control of the Senate as important. And 56% called the incumbent's support for Trump an important issue. (Republicans are counting on their gains in voter registration to make the difference in North Carolina.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X