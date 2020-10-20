Melania Trump Calls Off First Campaign Trip Since 2019

(Newser) – Melania Trump has called off her first appearance on the campaign trail in more than a year. Stephanie Grisham, her chief of staff, said Tuesday that the first lady "continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19," but "with a lingering cough and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," Fox reports. The Tuesday night rally in Erie, Pennsylvania would have been Melania Trump's first appearance on the campaign trail since a June 2019 event in Orlando, reports the AP.

A source tells CNN that the first lady had not been expected to deliver remarks at the Erie rally and there are no other rally appearances on her schedule. Her last public appearance was the Sept. 29 presidential debate, two days before she tested positive for the coronavirus, and she is expected to attend the debate in Nashville Thursday. Last week, she disclosed that 14-year-old son Barron had also tested positive. In a statement, she said she experienced a "roller coaster" of symptoms. "I experienced body aches, a cough, and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," she said. (Read more Melania Trump stories.)

