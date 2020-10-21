Giuliani Appears to Touch Himself in Borat Scene

(Newser) – Spoilers for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm lie ahead. The review embargo for Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel has been lifted—and a scene in which Rudy Giuliani appears to touch himself is getting the most attention. The former New York mayor was filmed by concealed cameras when he went to a hotel suite with the actress playing Borat's daughter, who had invited him back for a drink after an interview for a fake conservative TV show. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani lies down on the bed and "is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals," the Guardian reports. (Here is an apparent still from the scene.) Baron Cohen, in character as Borat, then runs into the room shouting, "She's 15, she's too old for you!"

Giuliani is also seen "consuming alcohol, eschewing all social distancing guidelines, agreeing to ingest a bat," and praising President Trump's handling of the coronavirus, Yahoo reports. Giuliani called the police after the July incident in New York City. He told Page Six that a person ran in wearing "a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit" and he called police because he "thought this must be a scam or a shake-down." He said he later realized it had been Baron Cohen, adding: "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me." The film—full title Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan—will be released Friday. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

