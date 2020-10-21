After 32 Years, Willow Is Back

(Newser) – More than 30 years after the original movie, the fantasy world of Willow is returning. Warwick Davis, who played the title character in the 1988 Lucasfilm movie, will return for the Disney Plus series, Mashable reports. Director Ron Howard is also returning as executive producer, while Jon Chu of Crazy Rich Asians will direct. "Growing up in the ’80s, Willow has had a profound effect on me," Chu said in a statement. "The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination, and of course, inner magic." Variety reports that the series will be Lucasfilm's first non-Star Wars project since 2015. (Read more Disney stories.)