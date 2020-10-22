Giuliani on That Borat Scene: 'I Was Tucking in My Shirt'

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani says there's a simple explanation to the apparently compromising scene from the new Borat movie in which he appears: "I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," President Trump's lawyer says. The scene, which the New York Times reports is edited, makes it look like Giuliani touching himself after an actress playing Borat's daughter interviews him in a hotel room for a fake TV show, then invites him to have a drink with her, the BBC reports. But the former New York mayor says that's not what happened at all. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar," he tweeted, calling the scene "a complete fabrication." He claims the whole thing was orchestrated as retaliation for his "exposure" of the Biden family on behalf of Trump.

story continues below

He says that as soon as he realized something was not right with the situation, he called the police. Cohen, who plays a fictional reporter from Kazakhstan, runs into the room as Giuliani appears to reach into his pants; Giuliani has said he didn't realize until later it was a scene for the film, but thought it might have been some sort of "shake-down." The film is out Friday. Rolling Stone, which points out Giuliani patted the "reporter's" waist "multiple times" as she took off his mic in the scene, reports Giuliani made similar comments in a radio interview Wednesday. "I had to take off the electronic equipment. And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

