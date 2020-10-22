Here's What Obama Said About Trump

(Newser) – President Obama gave his first stump speech for his former vice president and current good pal Joe Biden Wednesday night, and the Philadelphia drive-in rally featured what CNN calls Obama's "most direct attacks" on his successor yet. "I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my polices, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously," Obama said of the current president. "But it hasn't happened. He hasn't showed any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends." He specifically called out Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself," he said, per the Washington Post. He also noted the POTUS' comment that there's "not much" he would change about the US response to the coronavirus.

"Really? Not much? Nothing you can think of that could have helped some people keep their loved ones alive?" Obama asked. "This is not a reality show—this is reality." Obama also touched on Trump's tax policy, his impact on the economy, his "emboldening" of racists and conspiracy theories, his reported secret Chinese bank account, and even the ratings for his speeches and town halls. After suggesting Trump is attempting to use his position to improve his own profile, Obama joked, "Even then, his TV ratings are down. So you know that upsets him." Of course, Obama also had nice things to say about Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, but of all those nice things, one sentence in particular sticks out: "It just won't be so exhausting," he said of a potential Biden presidency. Voters are "not going to have to think about the crazy things." He also noted that Biden "is not going to screw up testing. He’s not going to call scientists idiots. He’s not going to hold a superspreader event at the White House." (Read more Barack Obama stories.)

