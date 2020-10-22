Lisa Marie Presley on Son's Death at 27: 'The Pain Is Bottomless'

(Newser) – Three months after his July death by suicide, Benjamin Keough was being mourned by his mom and others on what would have been his 28th birthday Wednesday, Page Six reports. "I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," Lisa Marie Presley wrote in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

story continues below

Keough's sister, Riley Keough, posted a picture of the siblings together captioned simply, "Happy Birthday beautiful angel." And his longtime girlfriend, Diana Pinto, posted, "Happy birthday my love. Not much to say just a really hard day. And isn’t it ironic World Series Tampa Bay v Dodgers this year, I bet you’re getting a kick outta that. I love you." Presley ended her post with an entreaty: "Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that." (Read more Lisa Marie Presley stories.)

