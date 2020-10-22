Chachi Doesn't Like This Happy Days Reunion

(Newser) – The Fonz will be there. So will Richie, Potsie, Ralph, and Mrs. C. Chachi, though, will be noticeably absent from an upcoming Happy Days reunion, and it's all about politics. As USA Today reports, some of the big names from the old sitcom are getting together on Sunday for an online fundraiser to benefit Wisconsin Democrats. But Scott Baio, who played Chachi and is a staunch supporter of President Trump, tells Fox Business that "I'm not on board, obviously, because I don't believe in socialism and Marxism."

“Here’s what I don’t get,” he added, per Yahoo Entertainment. “To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage, and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me." On the news that actor John Stamos offered to replace him for the reunion, Baio took a shot. "I think Stamos always wanted to be Chachi instead of playing second fiddle to a 3-year-old," he said of the Full House star. The reunion starts 7pm ET Sunday. Go here for details. (Read more Scott Baio stories.)

