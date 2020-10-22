Trump's Twitter Password Was Pretty Easy to Guess

(Newser) – A Dutch tech researcher says he was able to gain access to President Trump's Twitter account last week by correctly guessing the password "maga2020!" Even more remarkable, the same guy accessed the president's Twitter account in 2016 by guessing the former password of "yourefired," per TechCrunch. The hacker is Victor Gevers, who works for the GDI Foundation and is chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure. As that background suggests, Gevers had nothing malicious in mind. He used his access to warn Homeland Security and other officials of the weak password and security. Neither the White House nor Trump himself has confirmed.

“I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts," Gevers tells a Dutch media outlet, per the Guardian. "Or at least would be asked to provide additional information." He was not, however, and the fifth time proved the charm for his guess. It suggests the president wasn't using basic protections such as two-step verification, though he appears to be doing so now. The password has since been changed, says Gevers. The incident comes to light days after Trump's comment at a rally that "nobody gets hacked" went viral, reports Forbes. The story notes that Trump himself tweeted in 2013 that his account had been "seriously hacked" back then. (Read more President Trump stories.)

