McConnell Is Asked About His Bruising, Bandages

(Newser) – Sen. Mitch McConnell pretty much punted this week when asked about apparent bruises and bandages on his hands, the Guardian reports. "Of course not," he said Thursday when asked if the public needed details. The 78-year-old—who also had blue discoloration around his mouth—didn't respond when asked whether he was seeing a doctor, but CNN reports that he said there were "no concerns" about his health. He has deflected health questions before, like earlier this month when asked about coronavirus testing. "Have I ever been tested? Yes," the Kentucky Republican said. "But I'm not going to answer questions about when." But his blueish and blackish hues are sparking conjecture on social and mainstream media.

story continues below

"Your skin just naturally becomes more fragile as you age," says New York-based dermatologist Doris Day, per Fox News. "I think it's just a bruise—a solid good bruise." Doctors say older skin can face a variety of problems, including loss of collagen and bruising from blood thinners or even baby aspirin. Previous high sun exposure is also a red flag. Other possibilities include pneumonia or obstructive pulmonary disease, which can reduce oxygen flow to the blood, or an intravenous line to McConnell's hands. In a partly tongue-in-cheek look, Forbes considers "being a member of of Blue Man Group" and being "pregnant" as causes. But "there are no clear indications that McConnell is pregnant," the magazine says. (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)

