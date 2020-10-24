(Newser) – A bombing Saturday in Afghanistan's capital killed at least 10 people and wounded eight others, including schoolchildren, the interior ministry said. The explosion struck outside an educational center in Kabul. An interior ministry spokesman didn't immediately provide further details about the explosion, and no group immediately claimed the attack, per the AP. There's been an upsurge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces in the country, even as representatives from the two warring sides begin peace talks in Doha, Qatar, to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan. The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict.

Earlier Saturday, a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after it struck a minivan full of civilians, a local official said. Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat said that a second roadside bomb killed two policemen after it struck their vehicle that was making its way to the victims of the first explosion. Sirat added that the bombings had wounded several others and that the attacks were under investigation. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The provincial police spokesman claimed the Taliban had placed the bomb.