Murkowski: I've Decided About My Barrett Vote

(Newser) – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts announced her support for President Trump's pick ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday, the AP reports. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said during Saturday's session that while she opposed her party's decision to push ahead with the nomination process so close to the Nov. 3 presidential election, she supported the federal judge who is on track to lock in a conservative court majority for years to come. Barrett already appeared to have enough votes for confirmation from Senate Republicans who hold the majority in the chamber and are racing to install her on the high court before Election Day.

But Murkowski's nod gives her a boost of support. Only one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, is now expected to oppose the conservative judge. "While I oppose the process that has led us to this point, I do not hold it against her," Murkowski said. The Senate opened the rare weekend session despite Democratic efforts to stall Trump's nominee. Democrats mounted more procedural hurdles during the day, but the party has no realistic chance of stopping Barrett's advance. Barrett is expected to be confirmed Monday and quickly join the court. The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in US history so close to a presidential election. Democrats call it a "sham" and say the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election should name the nominee.