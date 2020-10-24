'Seriously?' Fox Plays Odd Music on Wildfire Segment

(Newser) – Fox News turned a few heads Friday with its choice of music during a segment on wildfires, Mediaite reports. Special Report with Bret Baier was using footage from Fox 31 in Denver as it reported on a fire that's been raging in Colorado for over a week. "At least five people are unaccounted for in a huge wildfire burning in Grand County," Baier explained. "The sheriff there says there may be more, as people call in to report their loved ones missing. The fire has grown rapidly since it started October 14." Indeed, Newsweek reports that the blaze has taken the lives of a couple in their 80s and forced residents to jam highways as they flee. With the segment winding down, Johnny Cash's hit song "Ring of Fire" began to play.

"I fell in-to a burning ring of fire, I went down, down, down and the flame's went higher," Cash sang. Kyle Clark, a Colorado reporter with 9News Denver, tweeted the segment with a simple message: "Seriously?" He added that "the two largest wildfires in our state's history are currently burning just miles apart. Thousands of Coloradans have been forced to flee their homes," and included a link to an American Red Cross donor site. The issue didn't escape Baier: "The song chosen for the bump music was a terrible mistake and a complete oversight," he told Mediaite. "We regret the insensitive error and hope and pray the missing are found unharmed and the fires there are contained." (Read more Fox News stories.)

