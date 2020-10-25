Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive

(Newser) – Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff became the latest in a flurry of top White House officials to test positive for the coronavirus even as President Trump insisted Saturday that the country is "rounding the turn." "Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," a Pence rep said via a statement. Both Pence and his wife tested negative on Saturday, reports the Hill, "and remain in good health." And though Pence is considered a "close contact" of Short who would normally quarantine for 14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines, "in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule," the rep said. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)