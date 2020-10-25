Trump: 'We're Rounding the Turn'

(Newser) – President Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder at a trio of rallies Saturday that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus and mocked Joe Biden for raising alarms about the pandemic, despite surging cases around the country and more positive infections at the White House. Trump’s remarks came hours before the White House announced that a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus, reports the AP. Pence has been in close contact with the adviser, the White House said, but still planned to keep holding rallies around the country. The revelation of another high-ranking administration official testing positive coupled with the administration's decision to continue business as usual came just as Trump was wrapping up a day of big rallies in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, three battleground states that will have enormous impact on the Nov. 3 election.

"We don’t want to become superspreaders,” Biden told a “drive-in" rally Saturday in Bucks County, Pa., pressing his case that Trump was showing dangerous indifference to the virus. Meanwhile, in Lumberton, NC, tongue firmly in cheek, Trump called Biden “an inspiring guy" for raising alarm. “It's always cases, cases, cases. They don’t talk about deaths,” Trump complained to several thousand in Circleville, Ohio, where few wore masks even as they stood shoulder to shoulder. “They’re trying to scare everybody." Trump went further, pushing a conspiracy theory that hospitals are over-classifying coronavirus deaths because “doctors get more money”—even though there is no evidence and experts say the count is likely under-reported. The US and its reporting systems, “are really not doing it right,” he claimed. “They have things a little bit backwards." Trump also criticized Biden for saying that the country was headed for a “dark winter”—the surge in infections that health experts have warned about for months. “I thought Sleepy Joe was very dark," he told his biggest crowd of the day in Waukesha, Wis. “How dark was that? How horrible was that?”