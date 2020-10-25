Adele Rocks SNL

(Newser) – Adele re-emerged from something of a sabbatical to host Saturday Night Live last night, and for those focused on the fact that she's recently dropped some weight, she cut right to the chase: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me," she joked. "And this is the half I chose." Over at Vanity Fair, Karen Valby delights in a sketch (in the gallery) on African tourism in which Adele breaks repeatedly as Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner plug on. "You wanted to see Adele laugh like an idiot," she writes. "Damn it, I want to laugh like that too." The BBC singles out another sketch mocking the Bachelor, in which Adele endures endless rejections and keeps busting out her hit songs in response. The show opened with yet another—and final—Cold Open mocking the last presidential debate. H.E.R. was musical guest. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)