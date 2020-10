In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, University of Illinois students walk past a mail-in ballot drop box that sits on the northwest corner of the university's Quad in Urbana, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, University of Illinois students walk past a mail-in ballot drop box that sits on the northwest corner of the university's Quad in Urbana, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)