Trump Plans Frenetic Push in Final Week

(Newser) – President Trump plans to intensify an already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign, overlooking a surge of coronavirus cases in the US and a fresh outbreak in his own White House, per the AP. Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Joe Biden, including visits on Tuesday to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. The following day includes stops in Arizona and Nevada. He will hold 11 rallies in the final 48 hours alone. “We want normal life to resume,” Trump said Sunday, highlighting a closing theme on the pandemic. “We just want normal life.” Biden, too, plans to pick up his travel schedule, aiming to hit the six battleground states the campaign sees as key to his chances, some with socially distanced in-person events and others with virtual events.

On Tuesday, the former vice president is traveling to Georgia, a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in more than a quarter-century but where polls show a tight race. An analysis at Politico sees all of the above as Biden reversing the usual order of things in the final week of a campaign pitting a challenger vs. an incumbent. "Trump is chasing every possible opening across the electoral map," write David Siders and Christopher Cadelago. Biden, meanwhile, "is sitting on his lead, carefully surveying the landscape for states that might serve as insurance policies." Still, with more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it will be challenging for Trump and Biden to reshape the contours of the race. Biden is leading Trump in most national polls and has an advantage, though narrower, in many key battlegrounds.