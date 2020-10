(Newser) – Rapper Offset was detained Saturday while driving through a rally for President Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The Migos rapper, who is married to Cardi B, had "some sort of run-in" with the Trump supporters at the Beverly Hills, California, rally, per TMZ. Police were called by a person who said someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at them. Offset was at least briefly handcuffed, but only his passenger—whom TMZ identifies as Cardi B's cousin—was arrested on firearm charges. In video of the incident Offset livestreamed to Instagram, he tells police he doesn't want to take his hands off the steering wheel because their guns are drawn, and says it was actually rally-goers who attacked the vehicle. (Read more Cardi B stories.)