NYPD Cop Who Blared 'Trump 2020' Suspended

(Newser) – A New York Police Department officer who was recorded touting President Trump's re-election campaign over his squad car's loudspeaker has been suspended without pay, USA Today reports. "Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook. Trump 2020," the unidentified cop can be heard saying to the person recording him, as his marked NYPD SUV was parked in a crosswalk with lights flashing in Brooklyn on Saturday night. "One hundred percent unacceptable. Period," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted. "Law enforcement MUST remain apolitical, reassuring the public that we will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice regardless of anyone’s political beliefs." The incident is under investigation, CNN reports. (In Miami, a cop is in hot water over a Trump mask.)