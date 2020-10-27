Big Cases Coming Barrett's Way on the Court

(Newser) – In her first week on the job, Amy Coney Barrett could already be weighing in on some big issues, including Republican appeals to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in two battleground states, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, the AP reports. Forbes notes there could be more where those came from, as dozens of voting rights lawsuits are still working their way through lower courts. In another election-related case, a Minnesota congressional candidate wants the court to rule on whether his election will take place on Election Day, Nov. 3, or in 2021, CNN reports. And, of course, Barrett could soon find herself weighing in on any post-election disputes or ballot-counting issues.

Beyond the election, some of the big cases that await Barrett include a ruling on whether the Manhattan DA will get access to President Trump's financial documents, including tax returns, from January 2011 to August 2019; a case on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban; the Affordable Care Act; a religious liberty case involving LGBTQ+ rights; a decision on whether undocumented immigrants can be excluded from tallies used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives; and a voting rights case out of Arizona that will be considered after the election. Forbes has even more, along with dates for some, here. (Read more US Supreme Court stories.)

