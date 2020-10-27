On Morning of Family Trip, Cops Tell Wife of Hubby's Murder Plot

(Newser) – Theresa Michaels was about to set out on a road trip from Arizona to California with her husband and three kids when, that June morning, six police detectives showed up at her front door. "They informed me that my husband was plotting to kill me. He was planning it for a long time and I was completely, completely floored," Michaels tells AZFamily. Police say Dallas Michaels, 42, had gotten engaged to his mistress after a long-term affair, and wanted to murder his wife for the life insurance money. He had allegedly tried to purchase fentanyl, which police say he planned to use to poison Theresa's drink during the trip and make it look like an accidental drug overdose.

Police say they were tipped off by the woman whom Dallas Michaels had allegedly asked to purchase the drugs for him. "He planned on murdering me on a family trip to California with our kids and the detectives made the arrest the morning of our trip. They caught him just in time," Theresa writes in a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping her and her children relocate. "My mother in law who lives with me was in on the plot to murder me according to her text message exchanges with her son (my husband)." According to a police statement on the allegations, Dallas Michaels faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to possess narcotics. (Read more Arizona stories.)

