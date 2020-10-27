Mob Allegedly Plotted to Kill Mayor, Her Family

(Newser) – The mayor of Rome announced Monday that the mob was plotting to kill her and her family, Reuters reports. Virginia Raggi said in a pre-recorded TV interview that she has been fighting powerful organized crime families that operate in the city, and that the Casamonica family targeted her after she demolished villas they had built illegally back in 2018. "We have been informed that they were planning an attack against me and my family," she said, adding that she was forced to live with a police escort but giving no further details. (Read more Rome stories.)