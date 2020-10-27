First Lady Slams Biden, Media in First Solo Campaign Stop

(Newser) – Melania Trump lined up squarely with her husband Tuesday on her first solo trip of the 2020 campaign, slamming Joe Biden, Democrats, and the media as she pushed the president's reelection message in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The first lady defended Trump’s record on COVID-19 even as he continues to play down the threat of a virus that has killed more than 226,000 Americans. She sought to shift the blame to Democrats, who she said tried to “put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being" and focused on a “sham impeachment” instead of the coronavirus, the AP reports.

The first lady also denounced what she called Biden’s "socialist agenda" and criticized media coverage of "idle gossip and palace intrigue" in the White House. Biden’s "policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years," she said. "We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started." The first lady, who recently recovered from what she has described as a mild case of COVID-19, defended her husband’s handling of the virus and said his administration "chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward." The event in Atglen, 50 miles west of Philadelphia drew a couple of hundred supporters who piled into a converted barn typically used for wedding receptions. Two large doors at the rear were opened to allow fresh air into the building.